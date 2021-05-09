The Township of Spallumcheen collected an honourable mention in the 2020 UBCM Community Excellence Awards for its sustainable service delivery and water improvment district conversion plan. (Photo submitted)

Spallumcheen water district conversion plan gets recognition

Township collects UBCM Community Excellence Award honourable mention

The province of B.C. had a good look at the Township of Spallumcheen’s water district conversion plan.

The township was given honourable mention in the 2020 Union of British Columbia Municipalities’ (UBCM) Community Excellence Awards for its sustainable service delivery and water improvement district conversion plan.

“It’s nice to be recognized for the work we’re doing in this area,” said Mayor Christine Fraser.

The township has had as many as 14 water districts. The development of asset plans, sponsored by the township, have shown that all the water districts are not currently sustainable due to the inability of district stewards to manage the systems, along with underfunding.

Spallumcheen has been working with four water improvement districts to carry out converting the districts to the care and management of the township. Responsibility for administrating and operating the districts, as well as all assets and liabilities carried by the improvement district, would be transferred to the township.

To date, the 14 water districts have either submitted a request for conversion or have expressed interest in the process.

On its website, the township says it manages four municipal water utilities: Hankey, Pleasant Valley, Round Prairie and Stepping Stones.

