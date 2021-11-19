Spallumcheen says ‘shop local’ while supply chains severed by flooding

The Township of Spallumcheen is encouraging residents to shop local while flooding in B.C. leaves supply chains to the Lower Mainland severed. (Pixabay)

The ‘shop local’ pandemic slogan has taken on a new meaning in light of supply shortages at grocery stores due to flooding in B.C., and the Township of Spallumcheen is driving the message home.

In a statement Thursday, Nov. 18, the township encouraged the public to look to the listing of local retailers and farm sales establishments on the Armstrong Chamber of Commerce website to find local alternative sources of food while highway closures put a strain on deliveries from the Lower Mainland.

“Recent events in B.C. have had impacts on transit routes and some supply chain interruptions have occurred however our local stores and farmers are working hard to ensure that shelves remain stocked and there is enough to go around,” the township stated.

While residents may find some of their favourite products in short supply, the township said this could be an opportunity to find a new brand or product made locally.

“If the past two years has taught us anything about ourselves it is that we are resilient and stronger when we work together,” the township said.

Municipal leaders in the area have been appealing to the public not to panic buy during the temporary supply chain disruptions.

“We understand many people are concerned. But we strongly encourage residents to remain patient, be kind, avoid the urge to panic buy groceries, and consider the needs of your neighbours while we weather this storm together,” Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming said in a statement Wednesday.

