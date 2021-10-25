A man identified as Dakota Samoleski was shot and killed in a Spallumcheen shooting Sept. 20, 2021. Jevon Daniel Smith, 46, is charged with second-degree murder and is set to return to court Oct. 4. (GoFundMe)

Spallumcheen murder matter returns to court in November

Man accused of second-degree murder in death of Dakota Samoleski set to return in 3 weeks

The case of a man accused of murder will return to court Nov. 17.

Jevon Smith, 46, faces a second-degree murder charge following the Sept. 20 shooting in Spallumcheen that killed Dakota Samoleski.

Smith’s matter was on the docket Monday, Oct. 25, and was put over to next month. He still remains in custody.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP was called out around 11:30 a.m. to reports of a possible shooting and a vehicle fleeing the area.

A search for the suspect’s 2008 blue Kia Sportage, led police to a body in the 4500 block of Enderby Road. Samoleski’s identity was released in court documents.

Police searched by ground and air with help from the emergency response team and found the vehicle near Armstrong. A police vehicle was damaged by the suspect’s vehicle, but no one was hurt.

It’s believed the two were known to each other, police said.

