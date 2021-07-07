Spallumcheen highway barriers placed recently are now being adjusted or removed

Intersection being made larger for safer commercial vehicle access to Hwy 97A from PV Road

Highway barriers similar to these placed between Spallumcheen and Armstrong on Highway 97A are being tweaked or removed to allow for easier highway access for large commercial vehicles at the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road in Spallumcheen. (Black Press file photo)

They were only put in place a few months ago.

Now, a number of concrete median barriers on Highway 97A at Pleasant Valley Road in Spallumcheen are being tweaked or removed to make way for commercial trucks.

Barriers were placed along a nearly six-kilometre stretch of Highway 97A between Pleasant Valley Road and Smith Drive in Armstrong in the spring of 2021.

An Armstrong resident posed the question as to why barriers were being taken out on the Armstrong Community Information Group Facebook forum.

“After receiving feedback from the local trucking industry, the ministry (transportation and infrastructure) is opening up the intersection to allow larger commercial vehicles to more safely enter Highway 97A from Pleasant Valley Road,” said the ministry in an email to Black Press.

“This change requires barriers at this location to be adjusted, with some being removed.”

Work is scheduled to be complete by Friday, July 9, and is being carried out within the $1.1-million project budget, said the ministry.

Drivers can expect minor delays to allow for the safe completion of this work. Updates will be available at DriveBC.ca.

In July 2020, the ministry announced a goal of improving safety for residents, commercial truck drivers and tourists, and identified sections of highly travelled highways where barriers would improve safety and prevent head-on collisions and crossover incidents.

Then-minister Claire Trevena said installing median barriers along sections of the highway “ensures an added layer of protection for travellers.”

READ MORE: Province to install highway barriers between Armstrong, Vernon

READ MORE: Safety barriers en route to Okanagan highways



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Road conditionsTransportation