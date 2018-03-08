Spall crash closes road

Collision north of Vernon not affecting Highway 97 traffic

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are currently on scene of a motor vehicle collision in Spallumcheen.

The crash is at Otter Lake Cross Road (off ramp) and Highway 97A.

Emergency crews are working on scene and motorists are asked to slow down when travelling through the area.

Otter Lake Road is closed in both directions. Highway 97A traffic is not affected.

Updates to be released once available.

Winter continues to fall in the Okanagan as the region received yet another dumping of snow Thursday morning. Environment Canada is calling for snow again this evening for the Shuswap and North Okanagan. See From sunshine to wet snow


jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
From sunshine to wet snow
Next story
Morning brief: March 8

Just Posted

JoAnna’s House project gaining steam

Home away from home for out of town families at Kelowna General Hospital finds contractor

Spall crash closes road

Collision north of Vernon not affecting Highway 97 traffic

From sunshine to wet snow

Residents in the Okanagan and Shuswap woke up to falling snow, Thursday morning

Search for Ryan Shtuka goes on

Salmon Arm woman and her dog volunteer at Sun Peaks Resort

Phone scam reported from West Kelowna

The city is warning its customers of a scam involving water utilities

Morning brief: March 8

Headlines from around the Okanagan and Shuswap

Vegas shooting survivor from B.C. has work truck stolen from outside home

Kevin Sears’ cube van, with Plumbtec Mechanical Inc. lettering, went missing Thursday morning

Ruling on polygamist leader charter challenge expected Friday

Winston Blackmore to learn fate of his polygamy prosecution in Cranbrook Supreme Court.

B.C. town moves to protect municipal staff from bullies

“We are a public body and we are here to serve, but we are not punching bags.”

Chiefs down by two, host Coyotes for Games 3, 4

Kelowna down 2-0 in best of seven KIJHL series with Osoyoos

B.C. upgrades red light cameras to catch speeders

Province calls move more transparent than photo radar

Day one in the books at B.C. high school basketball championships

Two of the four defending champions eliminated on opening day of tournament at Langley Events Centre

Women strike on International Women’s Day

Women across Europe and Asia take to the streets in protest for equality, respect and empowerment

Supreme Court agrees to hear appeal in case of Cindy Gladue

Supreme Court to hear appeal in the case of Ontario trucker who was acquitted in the death of an Indigenous woman

Most Read