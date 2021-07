It is not known when the road will be fully re-opened

An accident has closed a southbound lane on Highway 97 between Sun-Oka and Kickininee. (Google)

A vehicle incident has closed a Highway 97 southbound lane, south of Trout Creek, according to DriveBC.

The closure is between Kickininee Provincial Park and Sun-Oka Beach Provincial Park, in one of the lanes Thursday shortly after 2 p.m.

It is not known whether there are any injuries or when the road will be fully reopened.

