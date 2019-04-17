Sharon Constance Forner was arrested on Aug. 8, 2018 after a strange home invasion in Osoyoos. (screenshot from security video)

South Okanagan woman who threatened mom and newborn pleads guilty

Sharon Constance Forner was arrested after a strange home invasion

The woman who allegedly threatened an Osoyoos mother and her newborn pleaded guilty to break and enter to commit an assault.

Sharon Constance Forner was arrested on Aug. 8, 2018 after a strange home invasion where she allegedly threatened the woman and her baby with a knife.

READ MORE: Woman charged after allegedly threatening Osoyoos woman and newborn

The mother told the Western News she was home alone when she heard a knock at the door. On her security system video she saw a “creepy” looking woman wearing a wig and gardening gloves standing on her step. Forner then let herself into the home and said “I wanted to see the baby.”

READ MORE: Alleged ‘creepy’ intruder who threatened Osoyoos mom and newborn receives bail

Forner produced a knife and the mother eventually pushed her out into the yard and locked the door.

Forner was in Penticton provincial court on Friday and entered the guilty plea, the charge o

According to B.C. Prosecution Service, the matter has been adjourned to May 8 for sentencing.

