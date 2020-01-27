Sugarlump chairlift remains closed for the third consecutive day. (File)

South Okanagan ski hill reports ex-employee to RCMP, closes lift amid investigation

‘We are actively investigating and dealing with the actions of a former employee,’ said the resort

A chairlift at Oliver’s Baldy Mountain Resort remains closed for the third consecutive day.

The resort cites an ongoing RCMP investigation into a former employee and “procedural difficulties caused by certain stolen records,” as the reasoning behind the closure.

“As some of you may have heard, we are actively investigating and dealing with the actions of a former employee,” the resort wrote on its Facebook page on Jan. 25. “We have reported several infractions of this former employee to the RCMP. Because this is an active investigation, we cannot go into the specifics of these actions at this time.”

The resort is working with Technical Safety BC to get the lift reopened.

“Our team has taken all necessary (and extra) precautionary steps to ensure that our equipment and lifts are operating safely and efficiently,” read the social media post. “In addition to working with Technical Safety BC, we have also been in contact and are working with our lift company partners and experts in chair lift mechanics to ensure ALL lifts are safe and operational.”

Oliver RCMP said while charges have not been laid a criminal investigation is underway.

“As a result of the actions allegedly taken by the individual, at the focus of the police investigation, resort officials chose to shut down the affected ski lift operations to ensure the safety of their customers. Further inspections are occurring this morning (Jan. 27) after which all lifts are expected to reopen.”

According to its Facebook page, Baldy has consulted legal counsel and will take all necessary steps to pursue the responsible parties.

As of now, the resort is taking the lift closure one day at a time and did not mention an anticipated reopening date.

Baldy Mountain Resort did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Oliver RCMP at 250-498-3422.

READ MORE: Baldy Mountain Resort breaks the internet

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Canada’s first presumptive case of coronavirus officially confirmed
Next story
Survivors mark 75th anniversary of Auschwitz camp liberation

Just Posted

Penticton, Vernon hockey legends to be inducted into BC Hockey Hall of Fame

Vernon’s Eric Brewer and a record-breaking Penticton Vees team will join the HOF July 24

Snowed In Comedy Tour returns to Kelowna in February

Canada’s biggest comedy tour makes a stop at the Kelowna Community Theatre on Feb. 8

UBCO names Ian Cull as first senior advisor on Indigenous affairs

Cull is a member of the Dokis First Nation in Ontario

Rockets run out of gas in 3-1 loss to Giants

Kelowna concluded a back-to-back, three-game stretch Sunday night

Canada wins silver at World Cup event at Big White

Quebec’s Elliot Grondin won silver and now ranks third on the FIS SBX World Tour

VIDEO: Canada’s first presumptive case of coronavirus officially confirmed

Both patient and wife arrived on a China Southern Airlines flight after having been to Wuhan

Suspect reported head-butting Chase RCMP officer in face during arrest

Charges laid include break and enter, assault, resisting arrest and assault causing bodily harm

Whistleblower says Iranian-Americans questioned at Peace Arch crossing were targeted

Immigration lawyer says response from Customs Border Protection is a ‘total cover up’

Feds ask Canadians to stop all travel to epicentre of coronavirus in China

More than 2,000 people have been infected

‘Big money’ funding B.C. politics now mostly from taxpayers

Campaign targets $16 million and counting in ‘politician welfare’

VIDEO: Music stars pay tribute to Kobe Bryant at Grammys award show

Music artists including Billy Ray Cyrus, Rick Ross and Kirk Franklin paid tribute to Bryant

South Okanagan ski hill reports ex-employee to RCMP, closes lift amid investigation

‘We are actively investigating and dealing with the actions of a former employee,’ said the resort

John Lennon’s psychedelic Rolls-Royce on display at Royal BC Museum

The classic car has been a favourite for Beatles fans from Victoria and internationally

Coastal GasLink stresses pipeline ‘on a schedule’ as B.C. appoints liaison for Wet’suwet’en

670-kilometre pipeline is schedule to be completed by end of 2023

Most Read