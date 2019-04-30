The Penticton Sikh Temple celebrated Vaisakhi with their first ever Nagar Kirtan in Penticton in 2017. (Kristi Patton/Penticton Western News)

South Okanagan Sikh temple invites the public to celebrate Vaisakhi

The Penticton Sikh Temple is inviting the public to join them in celebrating Vaisakhi this Sunday.

“We want everyone to join us this weekend and be a part of the positive atmosphere. It doesn’t matter what class or religion you are, everyone is welcome to join the parade and events at the temple and the high school,” said Baljit Bhuhi. “We encourage people to wear yellow or blue, but it is definitely not mandatory.”

READ MORE: South Okanagan celebrates Vaisakhi

Vaisakhi is a religious festival that is celebrated by Sikhs all over the world and is known as one of the most important events in the Sikh Calendar. It signals the start of the harvest season and the creation of the Khalsa, the Sikh brotherhood.

The procession includes the Guru Garanth Sahib (the holy Sikh book) which is placed on a float.

READ MORE: Sikh festival parades through Penticton

The parade will leave the temple (located at 3290 South Main St.) at noon then turn onto Yorkton Avenue, Wilson Avenue and Green Avenue to Princess Margaret Secondary School where they will stop for a short period.

“We will have brightly decorated floats in the parade, martial arts performers, a motorcycle club and the holy book which leads the parade. We will stop at Princess Margaret where everyone is also welcome to join us where we will have a few speakers, sing cultural songs that are part of our history and we will have lots of traditional Indian vegetarian food available. We will leave the school just after 1:40 p.m. to head back to the temple, which will be open until 4 p.m.,” said Bhuhi, who added those who want to go inside the temple must have their heads covered.

Bhuhi said this is the third year they have held a parade at the Penticton temple and moved the date up as other temples in Kelowna and Oliver were holding their events during their traditional time to celebrate.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Alleged Kelowna baby snatcher in custody
Next story
VIDEO: Woman films truck driver’s alleged attempt to kidnap her on South Surrey road

Just Posted

Shriners Walk for Love comes to Kelowna

Support for Shriner’s Hospitals for Children comes May 25

Kelowna’s top cop predicts crime could get worse before it gets better in the city

Insp. Brent Mundle says without more treatment for drug addicts, crime will increase

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sun with a high of 15 C

Environment Canada is calling for rain throughout the Okanagan tomorrow.

Kelowna’s Orchard Park Shopping Centre to reconfigure former Sears space

Part of the now vacant store will be demolished to create more parking and two more stores

Truck 59 Cider opens for season

The cidery will open for season by hosting the third annual Okanagan Cider Festival

Indigenous dancers from the Okanagan to bring their moves to Toronto

Students from Outma Sqilx’w Cultural School will be participating in the Indigenous Youth Dance Show

South Okanagan Sikh temple invites the public to celebrate Vaisakhi

The Penticton Sikh Temple is inviting the public to join them in… Continue reading

Story of Thailand cave boys’ rescue coming to Netflix

Netflix says it will join with production company for Crazy Rich Asians to make a film about dramatic rescue

Historic Salmon Arm Golf Club up for sale

18-hole Championship course, 9-hole heritage course valued at more than $4 million

China sentences 6 foreigners for drugs; Canadian gets death

The Canadian sentenced to death was identified as ‘Fan Wei’

Vancouver man pleads not guilty to all charges in college admissions scandal

David Sidoo is alleged to have paid $200,000 in total for someone to take the SAT on behalf of both his sons

‘It feels lived in on day one’: South Okanagan hospital opens

Single-patient rooms, surgical rooms, satellite imaging and rooftop helipad all ready for patients

VIDEO: Woman films truck driver’s alleged attempt to kidnap her on South Surrey road

‘My stomach hurts watching this,’ writes friend who posted incident on Facebook

Canada warnings about meds should be more consistent with other countries: UBC study

Professor calls on Health Canada to be more transparent in providing easily accessible information

Most Read