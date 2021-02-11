South Okanagan shopping complex sells for $15.5 million

The complex includes Safeway and the Copper Mug Pub

The Penticton Plaza was listed as sold for $15.5 million Feb. 4, 2021. (Google Streetview)

The Penticton mall complex that hosts the Safeway and a slew of other businesses has sold for $15.5 million.

The deal for the 4.13-acre lot was brokered by Avison Young, a Vancouver brokerage.

In addition to the Safeway, Penticton Plaza hosts a BC Liquor Store, Shoppers Drug Mart, the Copper Mug pub among others.

According to the Western Investor, where the sale was listed, the $15.5 million price tag includes the 51,019 square feet of buildings on the lot.

The identity of the new owner has not been released.

The Western News has reached out to the Copper Mug and Safeway parent-company Sobeys for comment.

