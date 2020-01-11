South Okanagan set for deep freeze – weekend will be one of the coldest in years

With wind chill values temperatures will reach between minus 30 and minus 40 through the central interior by Sunday morning.

It’s going to be a lot colder this weekend than it has been in years, in the Similkameen Valley.

Environment Canada issued a weather alert early Saturday, warning residents of the coming freeze.

“Be prepared for bitterly cold air.

An extremely cold arctic airmass in the far north will make its way southward this weekend. This airmass will first move across the central interior on today and then across the south on Sunday.

Temperatures will plummet to values not seen in years. With strong north winds, it is expected that wind chill values will reach between minus 30 and minus 40 through the central interior by Sunday morning.”

