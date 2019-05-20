A patient is rescued from the Skaha Bluffs using a long-line helicopter on Saturday, March 23. (PENSAR Photo)

South Okanagan search and rescue help injured climber

Search and rescue called on the assistance of a helicopter to help retrieve an injured hiker

Search and rescue called on the assistance of a helicopter to help retrieve an injured hiker at the Skaha Bluffs in Penticton on Sunday.

Dale Jorgensen, from Penticton and District Search and Rescue, said some of their volunteer members had just returned from an overnight shift searching for a missing camper (who eventually showed up) with the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue team at Browne Lake when they received the call for an injured hiker around noon.

READ MORE: Rescue crews suspend search for Okanagan kayaker

“The callout was to the middle upper part of the bluffs, so it is a good hike in. Due to the nature of the terrain at Skaha Bluffs and the difficulty to get out there we generally activate our helicopter evacuation team and long lined out the injured party. It is safer for them and lower risk to cause further damage to any existing injury,” said Jorgensen.

An 0ff-duty paramedic that was on the scene was able to provide good information on the condition of the injured climber to search and rescue which Jorgensen said helped expedite the rescue.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Firefighters respond to bus fire on Highway 1
Next story
More women, few minorities: Docs show results of Liberal patronage overhaul

Just Posted

Former Kelowna hockey player dies after battle with ALS

Mitch Wilson was born in Kelowna and was 57 when he died

Toddler sustains serious injuries after falling from Rutland balcony

RCMP are investigating after a two-year-old boy fell from the balcony of an apartment on May 18

Witness says Kelowna man on trial for murder admitted to the killing

Steven Pirko is charged in the killing of Christopher Ausman in 2014

Bus pull returns to Kelowna with record 17 teams

Teams of eight people will pull a BC Transit bus for their community on May 25

Search for missing kayaker turned over to West Kelowna RCMP

A 71-year-old man’s kayak floated ashore on Friday

Killer of Calgary mother, daughter gets no parole for 50 years

A jury found Edward Downey guilty last year in the deaths of Sara Baillie, 34, and five-year-old Taliyah Marsman

Update: Plan to see more smoke from South Okanagan wildfire

Richter Creek wildfire, 12 kilometres west of Osoyoos, is an estimated 400 hectares

Raptors beat Bucks 120-102 to even series at 2-2

Lowry pours in 25 as Toronto moves within two games of NBA Finals

Body of missing snowmobiler recovered from Great Slave Lake

Police confirm the body is that of one of three missing snowmobilers

North Okanagan tests out two $10/day childcare sites

Katrine Conroy came to Vernon to tour universal child care prototype sites, including the one at Maven Lane

Okanagan medical cannabis shop shutting doors

Herb’s Health Centre has been operating without a city business licence for nearly a year

Bucking bulls return to Okanagan raceway Sunday

Bull Riders Canada returns to the South Okanagan with some of the top riders in Canada

Okanagan city to give out fines for sitting on sidewalk

Residents of Penticton will soon be fined for sitting or laying on sidewalks

Cost jumps 35% for Trans-Canada Highway widening in B.C.

Revelstoke-area stretch first awarded under new union deal

Most Read