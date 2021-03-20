RCMP are investigation following a midnight car chase and shots fired at officers. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

RCMP are investigation following a midnight car chase and shots fired at officers. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

South Okanagan RCMP investigating after shots fired at officers in midnight car chase

The RCMP attempted to stop a truck pulling a trailer with a stolen RCMP shortly after midnight

Penticton’s RCMP deployed their Emergency Response Team after shots were fired at officers during a midnight car chase.

Shortly after midnight, an RCMP officer was in the middle of a proactive patrol near Lower Moorpark and West Bench Hill Drive, where he spotted a truck and trailer pulling an SUV.

The driver refused to stop at requests from the RCMP, and instead drove off at a high speed.

Shortly after it drove away, officers located the trailer at the side of the road, with the SUV still attached. The RCMP later confirmed that the SUV was stolen.

Another officer patrolling in the area spotted the truck, and also tried to pull it over, with the driver again speeding away from RCMP up Green Mountain Road.

READ MORE: Explosions may have been going off for months, say Penticton RCMP

“Officers later located the suspect truck on Green Mountain Rd, and upon approaching it, several gunshots were fired in the direction of the officers,” said Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy.

“It then drove away, continuing to be pursued by officers at a safe distance, up Farleigh Lake Rd, west of Penticton, where it momentarily stopped, and then reversed into an officer’s vehicle, disabling it. The pursuit of the truck ceased at that time.”

With assistance from several specialized RCMP support teams, including the Emergency Response Team, Police Dog Services, and Air Services, two suspects were located and safely taken into custody.

“We have many resources actively deployed to Penticton, and will remain on scene as our investigation continues,” said Grandy.

No members of the public were injured and none of the officers involved suffered any serious injury.

There is no indication of any ongoing risk to the public related to this incident, according to the RCMP.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or have any other information, they are asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300, or they can remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP discriminated against Colten Boushie’s mother, report finds
Next story
Canadian faith leaders preach value of COVID-19 vaccines among followers

Just Posted

Spring is the season for flowers, new life and rebirth. How much do you know about spring-related facts? (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready for the start of spring?

As the season is about to begin, test your knowledge of all things spring-related

Pharmacy Technician Katrina Bonwick draws a does of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine ready for use at the Wheatfield surgery in Luton, England, Thursday, March 18, 2021. The world is awaiting the results of an initial European investigation into whether there is any evidence that the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine was behind unusual blood clots reported in some recipients of the shot. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
33 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

There are currently 341 active cases of COVID-19 in the region

On March 28, Jackknife Brewing will launch the Celebrating Sisters Brew Campaign to raise awareness and funds for the missing and murdered Indigenous women of Canada. (Photo Submitted)
Kelowna brewery launches new beer for Indigenous Brew Day

Jackknife Brewing is launching the Celebrating Sisters Brew Campaign

Vernon law courts. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)
10 years for Vernon woman’s role in ‘extremely brutal’ murder

Jaqueline Leavins was sentenced for manslaughter in relation to the murder of William Bartz in 2017

The weather worked in favour of the 120th annual Armstrong Interior Provincial Exhibition and Stampede Aug. 28-Sept. 1, 2019. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)
Armstrong IPE in holding pattern amid COVID-19

‘We don’t hold the glass ball and can’t see what the future will bring’

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. A single dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is barely enough to cover the average pinky nail but is made up of more than 280 components and requires at least three manufacturing plants to produce. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19: Health officials give timetable for vaccinating all B.C. adults by July

People aged 79 will begin being able to book appointments on March 20

RCMP are investigation following a midnight car chase and shots fired at officers. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
South Okanagan RCMP investigating after shots fired at officers in midnight car chase

The RCMP attempted to stop a truck pulling a trailer with a stolen RCMP shortly after midnight

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Several Peachland residents gathered to take a stand against clearcut logging to protect the community’s watershed. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Peachland residents stand up against clearcut logging

Twenty-seven other communities in B.C. also held rallies, marches

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Oliver’s Venable Theatre. (Venables Theatre Facebook)
South Okanagan town council to consider COVID funds for theatre

Oliver’s council will debate the request for assistance on March 22

Vancouver police are warning of a surge in scams involving cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin, a form of digital currency, using the promises of romance or financial gain through virtual investment. (Pixabay)
Nearly $2M stolen in one week through cryptocurrency scams, say Vancouver police

Scammers exploit victims with fake promises of romance or financial gain through investments

In this file photo, a lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. (By THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Lotto Max ticket bought in B.C. worth $13 million

Friday’s winning numbers: 02, 07, 08, 26, 30, 43 and 48

Surrey resident Jujhar Mann in an episode of The Food Network’s “Great Chocolate Showdown” TV series. (Photo: foodnetwork.ca)
B.C. baker living a childhood dream on TV show involving chocolatey challenges

‘My parents never said no, it just wasn’t the norm for a South Asian boy to bake,’ Jujhar Mann says

Most Read