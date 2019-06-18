South Okanagan man sentenced to 18 months for two firearm offences

Waylon Faulhafer prohibited from possessing a firearm for life and issued DNA order

A South Okanagan man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for two firearm-related offences from January 2018.

Waylon Faulhafer was in B.C. Supreme Court on Tuesday where he pleaded guilty to two charges — the possession of a non-restricted firearm without a valid license and the possession of a firearm contrary to a court ordered prohibition.

In January 2018, the RCMP detachment’s targeted enforcement unit arrested Faulhafer who was wanted for a break-and-enter in Valemont B.C.

When police arrested him outside a motel in Penticton, they discovered a .22 calibre rifle behind the front seat of a white pick-up truck that he had been driving, said Crown counsel Andrew Vandersluys in the statement of facts.

Faulhafer, 26, had been prohibited from possessing firearms for 10 years from a previous firearm offence.

Faulhafer acknowledged the firearm prohibition and his possession of the rifle, Vandersluys said.

Madam Justice Martha M. Devlin sentenced Faulhafer to 18 months in prison for the first offence and 12 months to be served concurrently for the second offence. Faulhafer is serving this time in addition to a remaining 309 days from a previous conviction.

“Mr. Faulhafer continues to find himself in possession of firearms without authorization and in violations of orders,” she said. “He can’t be considered a naive, first-time offender.”

As well, Devlin prohibited Faulhafer from possessing a firearm for life and issued a DNA order.

On June 18, defence counsel James Pennington described Faulhafer as “something of a wizard when it comes to mechanics” and as someone who had been suffering from an addiction to crystal methamphetamine for the past several years.