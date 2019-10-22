Jesse Eldon Harry Mason was released on bail on Tuesday afternoon. He is charged with one count of break and enter related to the Winnipeg Street shooting incident on Oct. 2. (Mark Brett - Western News)

South Okanagan man charged following armed standoff gets bail

Information on the proceedings is limited due to publication ban

One of the men charged following the Oct. 2 shooting on Winnipeg Street has been released on bail.

Jesse Eldon Harry Mason appeared in Penticton Provincial Court on Tuesday where he was granted bail for a break and enter charge.

Co-accused Josef Pavlik had his bail hearing put over to another date. He faces one count of break and enter with intent to commit offence, one count of robbery with a restricted/prohibited firearm, one count of assault with a weapon and one count of uttering threats.

Information about the proceedings is limited because of a publication ban, put in place to avoid tainting a potential jury pool.

The armed police standoff at an apartment complex at 298 Maple St. ended at roughly 4 p.m. on Oct. 2 when Pavlik, alleged to have been involved in an earlier shooting, surrendered to RCMP.

Mason and Pavlik will appear again on Wednesday, Oct. 30.

