South Okanagan library being sued for almost $20K

The Penticton Public Library and the City of Penticton are being sued for almost $20,000.

Raman Singh alleges his backpack, and his belongings inside it, was in custody of the guard on duty at the Penticton Public Library when it was stolen on Nov. 26, 2018.

The Penticton man is claiming that he is owed $1,566.88 for data recovery, $543.76 for laptop repairs to unlock his password (amongst other things), $595.07 in lost tuition fees, $136.24 for a text book, $300 for losing a days wage, $44.80 for the loss of his headphones and other charges that add up to $3,674.31.

The biggest claim is for “estimated future costs” which he is claiming a loss of $16,000. Including the filing and service fees, Singh is claiming a grand total loss of $19,910.31.

Singh filed is claim with the Penticton registry on July 8.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.