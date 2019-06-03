Blue skies behind the Romp statue on Okanagan Lake in Penticton. Photo courtesy of westcoast_kitty/Instagram

South Okanagan is Canada’s hot spot today

Canada’s hottest spot for this Monday morning is Osoyoos

Canada’s hottest spot for this Monday morning is Osoyoos, which is sitting at 21.4 C.

In Penticton, the wind is forecasted to hit 20 kilometres per hour from the northwest. The expected high is 25 C, except in Osoyoos where it will hit a high of 28 C. The humidex near Osoyoos is also at 28.

B.C. to be the 'king of heat' this summer – meteorologist

Kelowna is forecasted to be 25 C today with wind up from the southwest becoming up to 20 kilometres per hour near noon. Environment Canada has forecasted the same weather for Vernon today.

It will be mainly sunny in Salmon Arm today with a high of 25 C, dropping to a low of 10 C tonight, and a UV index of eight or very high.

The Similkameen region will by sunny today with wind becoming 30 km/hour late this morning. Expect a high of 22 C with a UV index of eight, or very high. Overnight, the low is 4 C.

