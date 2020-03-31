On Tuesday, March 31, at 7:00 p.m., Penticton Fire Department and Penticton RCMP drove past Penticton Regional Hospital, saluting frontline healthcare workers. (Phil McLachlan - Western News)

South Okanagan first responders salute hospital workers

“You’re awesome” and “Thank you” say RCMP, fire department passing by emergency entrance

Tonight (March 31) Penticton Fire Department and Penticton RCMP drove past Penticton Regional Hospital, saluting frontline healthcare workers.

They circled the hospital with sirens and lights activated.

Hospital employees heard the commotion and flooded to the emergency care entrance, waving as they went by.

From their vehicles first responders said ‘thank you’ and ‘you’re awesome’ over their microphones.

More to come.

