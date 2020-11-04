Keremeos farmers and residents gathered Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 to voice their concerns about the impending closure of Growers Supply Co., the village’s only farming equipment store. (Jesse Day - Western News)

Keremeos farmers and residents gathered Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 to voice their concerns about the impending closure of Growers Supply Co., the village’s only farming equipment store. (Jesse Day - Western News)

South Okanagan farmers dismayed by sudden closure of supply store

Farmers say the closure of Growers Supply CO. will have massive consequences for their businesses

The abrupt announcement that Keremeos’ Growers Supply CO. will be shutting down has farmers and residents frustrated and concerned for their future.

Farmers were informed near the end of October via email of the store’s impending closure after over 30 years in Keremeos. They were given no reason as to why the store plans to shut it doors on Nov. 21.

READ MORE: Businesses in Keremeos adapting, despite the odds

Growers Supply CO. is the only establishment in Keremeos where residents can buy specialized farming supplies and many other supplies.

Its closure will leave many farmers, like Banes Orchard owner Ravinder Banes, with no other option than to drive to Penticton or Oliver for farm equipment. Banes said this is yet another tough break in what has already been a hard year for farmers.

READ MORE: Okanagan cherries in jeopardy due to above-average rainfall

Labour shortages and unusual weather wreaked havoc on many South Okanagan farms this year. For Keremeos farmers, not having a place in town to buy supplies will only compound these problems, said Banes.

“This is a challenging year for the farmers… with farming sometimes something goes wrong and you need something immediately, if now I have to drive 55 kilometres to Oliver to get my stuff it’s going to be really bad.”

Banes has run his business in Keremeos for 20 years and shopped at Growers Supply CO. the entire time. He said he doesn’t expect another business to come in and fill the void left by Growers Supply CO. anytime soon.

Mohinder Dhaliwal owns A&M Orchards and has been growing in Keremeos for 31 years; buying supplies from Growers Supply CO. the entire time. He said having to drive to Penticton or Oliver constantly will cost his business a significant amount of time and money.

“It’s a big problem… right now I can drive here and get what I need in five minutes, a trip to Penticton could take over two hours depending on traffic and weather,” Dhaliwal said. “It’s a lot of time and money… without this farming will be very tough.”

It’s not just farmers who are disappointed in the store’s closure. Farmers were joined by other a handful Keremeos residents outside of Growers Supply CO. Wednesday (Nov. 4) as they gathered to voice their concerns to the media.

Tom Haker was there and spoke out on how the loss of the store will be a huge blow to the community.

“That’s a retail outlet for the whole end of the valley, there’s nothing between here and Princeton and it’s 30 miles to Penticton.”

Haker frequents Growers Supply CO. to buy dog food and supplies like pipes, fence posts and pruning shears for his small Keremeos acreage. He said once Growers Supply CO. is closed he’ll have to drive to Oliver to buy these items.

“It’s frustrating because we’re just seeing something else disappear.”

READ MORE: Slow season at Okanagan U-pick farms


jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Farming

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP seek Shuswap man wanted in relation to arrests in Sicamous, Salmon Arm, Vernon
Next story
Man steals truck, dies less than an hour later in crash near Princeton

Just Posted

Starting Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, the District of Lake Country will require visitors at all indoor public facilities to wear masks, as part of enhanced COVID-19 safety protocols. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Masks required in District of Lake Country buildings

Face coverings will be mandatory at all indoor public facilities starting Monday

Little Tex announced it was closing in a social media post Nov. 4, 2020. (Google Maps)
Vernon Tex-Mex joint set to close

Series of events behind closure of popular restaurant

RCMP are looking for the owner of a bike similiar to this make/model, which was found abandoned in a parking stall in Vernon. (RCMP photo)
Owner of dirt bike abandoned in Vernon sought

RCMP found it in a parking stall in a 27th Street residential area

SilverStar Mountain Resort announced its parking reservation system will open for the 2020-21 season Nov. 18, 2020. (SilverStar Mountain Resort - Facebook)
Parking reservations set to open at SilverStar

Season is upon us as COVID-19 parking measures ready to open Nov. 18

Clint George standing outside his house, in front of a customized gate he created. Photo by Athena Bonneau
Syilx artist Clint George welds oral stories into massive steel sculptures

Artist Clint George from the Penticton Indian Band is creating three sculptures for Winfield, at the Pelmewash Parkway

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide update on COVID-19 in Vancouver B.C., Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
335 new cases in B.C.’s COVID-19 infection surge

Three more outbreaks declared in long-term care

(La Casa photo)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at La Casa resort in West Kelowna

Seven people have tested positive for the virus

Trail police advise that fines for refusing to wear a mask may apply under the Emergency Programs Act. Photo: visuals on Unsplash
One man fined another banned from Trail store for refusing to wear masks indoors

Trail RCMP; Businesses have the right to ask customers to wear face coverings or non-medical masks

A COVID-19 test kit is seen here at Central Peninsula Hospital on April 7, 2020. (Photo by Brian Mazurek/Peninsula Clarion)
15 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

A new community outbreak is also being declared in West Kelowna

Annie a 21.2 lb bear cub showed up at the Stewart-Hyder border this morning and was captured and is now settling in at the Smithers Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter. (Canada Border Services Agency photo)
Bear cub tries to cross U.S.-Canada border, taken to wildlife shelter instead

Angelika Langen said “Annie” is in good health despite being only 21.2 lbs

Counting begins Nov. 6 on mail-in ballots for the 2020 BC provincial election. (Black Press file photo)
B.C. to begin counting mail-in ballots Friday, will take at least 3 days

An estimated 497,000 mail-in ballots were returned by the deadline on Oct. 24

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Baptist Housing photo)
Interior Health declares COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna seniors’ care home

Two staff members at the Village at Mill Creek have tested positive for the virus

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read