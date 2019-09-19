South Okanagan driver held at gunpoint, car-jacked near Penticton

Penticton RCMP are asking for the public to keep an eye out for the suspect, stolen vehicle

Penticton RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance after a driver was car-jacked at gunpoint today on East Side Road.

According to a release, a driver was flagged down at approximately 3 p.m. by a man standing by a motorcycle. When the driver stopped to assist, the man pointed a firearm at the driver and told them to exit the vehicle.

The driver did as told and the suspect took off northbound on East Side Road toward Penticton. The driver was unharmed and able to call 911, which immediately dispatched officers to conduct extensive patrols in Penticton, Okanagan Falls and Summerland areas.

The public is asked to be on the lookout for a light grey 2017 Toyota Rav4, licence plate JA790V. The suspect is described as a 5’7” Caucasian male, 20 to 30 years of age, with dark brown curly hair. He was wearing a black leather jacket and black jeans.

Multiple RCMP officers, with assistance from the RCMP helicopter and Police Dog Services, are still investigating and conducting patrols. Anyone who observes this vehicle is encouraged to call 911 immediately and not engage with the suspect.

