The weekly case counts for the province were updated on March 31. (BC CDC)

The weekly case counts for the province were updated on March 31. (BC CDC)

South Okanagan COVID-19 cases rise dramatically over last week

Cases rose to 33 cases for the most recent week from five the week before

Over the last week from March 21 to 27, the number of cases of COVID-19 spiked dramatically in Penticton and the South Okanagan.

Keremeos saw no new cases according to the weekly data from the B.C. Centre of Disease Control, while there were a total of 19 cases in Penticton and 14 in the area encompassing Oliver and Osoyoos.

Previously, from March 1 to 20, there were two new cases in Keremeos, two in the South Okanagan and one in Penticton reported.

READ MORE: The latest COVID-19 numbers for the South Okanagan

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control releases updated community-specific information on COVID-19 infection rates every Wednesday.

Just north of Penticton, in the Central Okanagan, 141 cases were recorded from March 21 to 27. The region’s most populous area has routinely recorded the highest number of cases in B.C.’s Interior.

Cases in the Okanagan are low relative to the rest of the province which has been experiencing a “third wave” in cases, according to provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. On Wednesday (March 26) the province announced a record high of 1,013 new cases. The majority of the new cases were recorded in the Vancouver Coastal Health region (385) and the Fraser Health region (458).

READ MORE: B.C. hits record high of 1,013 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

The recent rise in cases is partly because of the spread of three variant strains that are being tracked in B.C., according to provincial health officials.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
All B.C. workers can now get time off for their COVID vaccine without repercussions
Next story
‘Is this your generator?’ North Okanagan RCMP

Just Posted

Cases of COVID-19 increased in the Central Okanagan in the week between March 21 and 27. (BC Centre for Disease Control)
Weekly COVID-19 numbers more than double in the Central Okanagan

The BCCDC recorded 141 cases of the virus between March 21 and 27

Illegal dump up Postill Lake FSR, near Kelowna. (BC Conservation Service)
Man fined for dumping trash in Kelowna backcountry

Suspect came forward after several public reports

RCMP did not commit offense in arrest which seriously injured Lake Country man, finds IIO. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
Oyama man arrested after chasing women with baseball bat

Vigilante thought the women were involved in a theft from his home

A two-vehicle crash involving a semi has slowed northbound traffic on Highway 97A, April 1, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)
Highway crash involving semi and boat gnarls Vernon traffic

Traffic backed up to weigh scales on Hwy. 97 northbound lanes

The iconic boat along Highway 97 at Commonwealth Road was destroyed in a fire April 1, 2021. (Jennifer Smith - Lake Country Calendar)
Loss of iconic Highway 97 boat tragic: resort president

Holiday Park boat ‘reignited my connection to my dad’

Williams Lake resident Hattie Deyo captured this photograph of a rare white moose, or spirit moose, during a drive in the Cariboo recently. (Hattie Deyo photo)
VIDEO: Rare white ‘spirit moose’ spotted in Cariboo

“It was pretty impactful,” she said. “And one in a million.”

The Beanery in Summerland has an outdoor patio area in place. During the most recent COVID-19 restrictions, which took effect March 29 at midnight, additional patio seating has been set up. The municipality of Summerland has improved its process of approving outdoor patio spaces for restaurants affected by the latest regulations. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Summerland sets up rapid approval process for restaurant patios

Fast process approved to help businesses affected by latest COVID-19 restrictions

(File photo)
Police searching for suspect after armed robbery in Okanagan Falls

Multiple police vehicles were seen speeding to the suspect’s vehicle Thursday morning

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A Mountie speaks with a passerby while stationed outside NorKam secondary on March 31, 2021. Photograph By DAVE EAGLES/KTW
RCMP continue to investigate threat that locked down Kamloops schools

Police are still investigating the nature of the threat

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Toronto Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) celebrates with Blue Jays Teoscar Hernandez after Hernandez hit a game-tying solo home run off New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole during the sixth inning of a major league baseball game on opening day at Yankee Stadium, Thursday, April 1, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Play ball! Blue Jays beat Yankees 3-2 in 10 innings in 2021 MLB opener

Grichuk rips RBI double to lead Toronto past New York

The former BC Tree Fruits office building at 1473 Water Street sold for $7.5 million in December 2020. (Contributed)
Former BC Tree Fruits Kelowna packinghouse listed for $20M

Listing says the downtown Kelowna property could be part of a ‘master-planned waterfront community’

Ralph Mackay Fraser has been ordered to pay $226,000 in compensation to a man he sucker-punched in 2008. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Drunken sucker punch costs B.C. teacher $226,000

‘Thoroughly disgraceful incident’ in 2008 left hotel security guard permanently injured

Most Read