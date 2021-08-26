South Okanagan COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Penticton and Keremeos saw a rise in case count this week

Weekly COVID-19 case count for August 15-21 (BC CDC)

The South Okanagan continues to see a rise in COVID-19 cases.

During the week of August 15 to 21, health officials noted 43 COVID cases in Penticton alone, with Keremeos fostering 15 cases of their own.

Penticton and Keremeos account for more coronavirus cases this past week than the entire South Okanagan region had last week; 58 compared to 54.

READ MORE: South Okanagan COVID cases back over 50 for first time since April

Osoyoos and Oliver doubled in case count from 11 last week to 22 this week.

Princeton is up one case from last week now sitting at four total, while Summerland is down dramatically to only two cases.

While the Central Okanagan remains a COVID-hotspot, weekly cases are down quite a bit to 737.

However, to the north, Salmon Arm saw a jump to 79, with Vernon continuing to rise with 133 cases.

