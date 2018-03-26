South Okanagan construction site worker reported deceased

UPDATE:

Penticton RCMP is assisting the B.C. Coroners Service and WorkSafeBC to investigate the death of a worker at the Sendero Canyon residential development.

Police attended the scene at about 8:45 p.m. Sunday after receiving reports that a dead male had been found.

Police say they have confirmed the 59-year-old man’s death was a result of a worksite-related incident, having fallen from a structure on the site.

Police are not releasing anymore information at this point.

—-

ORIGINAL:

A worker was found deceased at a construction site in Penticton, according to a report from WorkSafeBC.

A media relations officer for WorkSafeBC said their preliminary report indicates they were contacted at 9 p.m. on Sunday, March 25 and RCMP reported a worker was found deceased at Sendero Canyon.

WorkSafeBC is investigating.