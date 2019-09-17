Tracey Badger (left) and Alex Brooke spend some time cutting the flowers at LocoLanding Adventure Park Monday that were later delivered to seniors’ residence in Penticton by the Western News. (Mark Brett - Western News)

South Okanagan adventure park brightens seniors’ day with flowers

The many flowers that bloom in LocoLanding during the summer brighten the day for seniors

Residents of the city’s seniors’ home received a colourful delivery Monday afternoon.

Western News driver Ray Shirritt dropped off nearly 200 flower-filled vases LocoLanding Adventure Park co-owner Diana Stirling and a dozen her friends cut at the park earlier in the day, something that’s become an annual event.

READ MORE: Penticton’s LocoLanding Adventure Park built on memories of love and life

“It’s amazing, it’s absolutely beautiful,” said Stirling about seeing the reaction of the recipients. “out of all of the traditions that we have or the fundraising that we do at LocoLanding this tradition is one of the more beautiful ones.

“We get to enjoy the flowers here all year at LocoLanding and when the season ends we didn’t want them to go to waste so we wanted to spread the love in the community and what better way

The Hamlets was the first stop on Shirritt’s list where resident Elizabeth Papp got hold one of the vases.

The flowers were dropped off at about 10-12 seniors residences as well as a couple of non profit organizations including the South Okanagan Women in Need Society.

READ MORE: Penticton adventure park hosting Easter Fun Day and Egg Hunt

As in the past the glass vases were donated by Penticton Home Hardware.

“I mean who doesn’t love a beautiful bouquet of flowers and what’s amazing is every single vase is different,” said Stirling.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 MarkBrett
Send Mark Brett an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

 

Hamlets’ resident Elizabeth Papp enjoys the flowers that were delivered to the seniors’ residence Monday courtesy of LocoLanding Adventure Park where the flowers were growing during the summer season. (Mark Brett - Western News)

Previous story
Intelligence official’s arrest ‘unsettling,’ says top Mountie amid damage assessment
Next story
PHOTO: Nanaimo RCMP officer ‘walks on water’ to rescue lost camper

Just Posted

Central Okanagan Search & Rescue looking for new members

A COSAR information night is Thursday at Okanagan College

Rockets host tailgate party ahead of anticipated home-opener

Kelowna takes the ice for the first game of the season Saturday

RBC donates $40,000 to help connect youth with employers

The funding goes towards helping the YMCA Connects program to prepare young adults for the working world

Kelowna city council green lights new park charge

City wants to introduce a new development cost charge to create new parks

Premier hotels team up with Kelowna event for discounted rooms, safe ride home

Taco Vino takes place on Oct. 19 from 7 to 10 p.m.

FortisBC to offer free energy efficiency assessments for small businesses

Fortis BC wants to help 900 storefronts in Kelowna, Penticton and Rossland

Police investigate after intoxicated teens clash with security at B.C. fair

18-year-old woman arrested and RCMP looking at possible assault in Victoria-area fall fair incident

BC SPCA investigating after three dogs found shot dead in Prince George ditch

The three adult dogs appeared to be well cared for before being found with gunshot wounds, BC SPCA says

Psychiatric assessment ordered for man accused in Salmon Arm church shooting

Lawyer tells court accused was diagnosed with psychosis hours after his arrest

Surrey mom allegedly paid $400,000 for son in U.S. college bribery scam

Xiaoning Sui, 48, was arrested in Spain on Monday night

Winnipeg student, killed in bus crash, remembered as passionate, kind

University of Victoria student Emma Machado, 18, was killed in the bus crash near Bamfield on Friday

Prosecutors to consider charges in human-caused 2017 B.C. wildfire

RCMP forwards results of its investigation into Elephant Hill fire to Crown counsel

B.C. offers early retirement, training fund for forest workers

Communities eligible for $100,000 for permanent closures

B.C. land needed for Trans Mountain pipeline owned by man who died in 1922

Trans Mountain is looking for heirs so it can gain access to 500 square feet of land

Most Read