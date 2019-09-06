Kelowna Fire Department Platoon Captain Scott Clarke takes notes after putting out fire on Arbor View Drive. (Daniel Taylor-Kelowna Capital News)

South Kelowna resident accidentally torches fence

Fire crews called to small grass blaze

Kelowna Fire Department responded to a small grass fire on Arbor View Drive in South Kelowna, Friday afternoon.

According to Fire Department Platoon Captain Scott Clarke, the fire started as a result of a resident using a tiger torch to burn weeds along his fence line.

“He didn’t realize it was so dry,” said the Captain. “He accidentally caught the weeds under the fence (on fire) and lit up his fence.”

Clarke believes the fire may have caused $700 worth of damages to the resident’s property.

Fire crews would like to remind the community to avoid lighting fires even though there is currently no campfire ban in place.

