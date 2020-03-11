Sonia Furstenau kicks off B.C. Green leadership campaign in the Okanagan

The first stop in her spring Okanagan tour is Peachland on Mar. 12

B.C. Green’s leadership candidate Sonia Furstenau is kicking off her spring campaign tour in the Okanagan.

The first stop is Peachland on Thursday, Mar. 12. She will then make stops in Kelowna, Nelson, Vernon, and Kamloops.

Furstenau has previously held events in Victoria, Nanaimo, Courtenay and Vancouver. Last week, the Cowichan Valley MLA released the first part of her platform, which focuses on creating economic conditions that support entrepreneurship, innovation and quality jobs.

Furstenau announced she was running for the party leadership in late January.

“B.C. is just scratching the surface of our potential,” Furstenau said.

“In order to fully realize the dreams we have for our province, we need a change in political leadership…. I’m running a grassroots campaign to build our organizing capacity, recruit outstanding candidates and develop an evidence-based platform that will appeal widely to British Columbians.”

Furstenau first came into politics in 2014, after she was elected as a director for Electoral Area B within the Cowichan Valley Regional District. Before being elected into office, she was a high school teacher in Victoria and Shawnigan Lake.

Furstenau’s Peachland visit will be held at the Gasthaus Restaurant from 4:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, Mar. 12.

READ MORE: Furstenau flays NDP as she launches B.C. Green Party leadership bid

READ MORE: Peachland hosts first annual International Women’s Day tea and bannock celebration

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

