Clerk of the Privy Council Michael Wernick waits to appear before the Justice Committee meeting in Ottawa, Thursday February 21, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)

‘Somebody’s going to be shot’ in upcoming election campaign, Canada’s top bureaucrat says

Privy Council Clerk Michael Wernick was testifying at justice committee in SNC-Lavalin case

Canada’s top public servant says he is worried someone will be assassinated during the coming federal election campaign given the disturbing tenor of recent public discussion.

Privy Council Clerk Michael Wernick told the House of Commons justice committee Thursday he is deeply concerned about Canada’s politics and where things are headed.

Wernick appeared at the committee to address the SNC-Lavalin controversy dogging the Liberal government, but he prefaced his testimony by voicing grave reservations about the overall state of public political dialogue leading up to the October election.

“I worry about the rising tide of incitements to violence when people use terms like ‘treason’ and ‘traitor’ in open discourse. Those are the words that lead to assassination,” Wernick told the MPs. “I’m worried that somebody’s going to be shot in this country this year during the political campaign.”

The hashtag #traitortrudeau has appeared on Twitter posts critical of the prime minister in recent weeks.

At a Saskatchewan town-hall meeting in January, a woman accused Justin Trudeau of selling out the country to his globalist partners, adding that traitors were once hanged for treason in Canada.

At a pro-pipeline protest on Parliament Hill this week featuring a convoy of truckers, Conservative Sen. David Tkachuk encouraged participants to roll over every Liberal left in the country.

Wernick did not mention Tkachuk by name Thursday, but he said it was “totally unacceptable” that a parliamentarian would incite people to drive trucks over others after 10 pedestrians were killed in a van attack in Toronto last year.

“I hope that you as parliamentarians are going to condemn that,” he said.

Wernick lamented that the reputations of honourable people who have served their country were “being besmirched and dragged through the market square.”

He also expressed dismay about what he called the “trolling from the vomitorium of social media” entering the open media arena.

“Most of all, I worry about people losing faith in the institutions of governance of this country, and that’s why these proceedings are so important.”

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Thieves steal bottles, mattress from recycle depot
Next story
B.C. looking into vaccination registry due to measles outbreak, minister says

Just Posted

Road closures planned in downtown Kelowna for Strides to End Homelessness

The annual event takes place March 2

Kelowna council to consider order to fix dangerous slope

An unstable slope below Loseth Road is threatening homes

Arrest made in Kamloops kidnapping case

Robert James Rennie was located and arrested Feb. 21 by the Penticton RCMP

Kelowna connection to dead cryptocurrency exchange CEO

Gerald Cotten, holding the keys to money tied up in his virtual currency exchange, died in December.

Okanagan home to 2 of the best North American lake towns

TripAdvisor gives a nod to Kelowna and Osoyoos

Music Rundown: Who you should be watching play live this week

Fill your calendar this week with these great shows

Death at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Cause of death has not been released

UPDATE: Three in hospital after crash closes Highway 97 south of Armstrong

Injuries were serious in nature, officials say

National Energy Board approves Trans Mountain pipeline again

Next step includes cabinet voting on the controversial expansion

Regulator’s report, coming today, unlikely to settle Trans Mountain pipeline battle

The Trans Mountain pipeline will remain a controversial topic both in the political ring and out

‘There is no market for it,’ Kelowna apartment recycling takes a hit

Waste Connection of Canada’s is no longer picking up certain materials in the Central Okanagan

Highway 1 intersections collision hotspots in the Shuswap

ICBC data shows Salmon Arm motor-vehicle collisions from 2013 to 2017

Australian woman killed in avalanche at Whistler

The woman and her partner were reportedly rescued by ski patrol, but she did not survive

B.C. legislature moving suspended staff controversy to outside review

Whale watching, Seattle Mariners trips billed as emergency preparedness, Speaker Darryl Plecas says

Most Read