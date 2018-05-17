Some Lake Country boat launches remain closed due to high water risk

Lake Country boat launches remain closed in Oyama and on Pelmewash Parkway

Lake Country boat launches around Pelmewash Parkway and Oyama are closed due to high lake levels and risk of flooding.

Oyama boat launch on the northeast corner of Wood Lake (adjacent to the Okanagan Rail Trail) is closed as well as informal launch sites along Pelmewash Parkway due to high lake levels and risk of flooding.

Boaters please use caution and watch for floating debris. As lake levels rise, low-wake activities are encouraged to minimize the erosion of vulnerable shoreline and the damage to property, a District of Lake Country alert said.

Okanagan Centre Safe Harbour regional boat launch on Okanagan Lake is open with limited parking.

Property owners are reminded that they need to protect their own property from potential flooding including cleanup of any mitigation work performed.

Self-serve sandbag filling stations are available for residents in the following locations:

Beasley Park 3450 Woodsdale Road

Oyama – across the street from Oyama Fire Hall 15656 Oyama Road

Kopje Regional Park 15480 Carr’s Landing Road

Marshall Park (sailing club) 16300 Carr’s Landing Rd

Residents experiencing wet-basements are asked not to pump flood water out into the sanitary sewer system. Doing so could overwhelm the sewer system and, in turn, could cause sewage to flow back into peoples’ houses through toilets, sinks and floor drains causing health safety concerns, the alert said.


