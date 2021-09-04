Some evac orders, alerts due to White Rock Lake wildfire to remain over Labour Day long weekend

18 properties are still on evacuation order, 2,259 on alert

Trees burnt by the White Rock Lake wildfire earlier this month are seen in Monte Lake, B.C., on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Although BC Wildfire Service classified the White Rock Lake wildfire as being held on Thursday (Sept. 2), Central Okanagan Emergency Operations said that they do not expect evacuation orders or alerts for some Westside Road properties to be lifted over the Labour Day long weekend.

A total of 18 properties on Bouleau Lake Road remain under an evacuation order, while 2,259 properties from Estamont, Ewings Landing, Killiney Beach and Westshore Estates remain under evacuation alert due to wildfire, which is measured at 83,342 hectares.

On Friday, evacuation alerts for properties from Caesars Landing to Fintry in the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area were rescinded.

This includes the following areas: Barcelona Dr E, Fintry Delta Rd, Kelly Pl, Marbella Loop, Santa Fe Way, Shorts Road, Valencia Way, Westside Rd N (6445N Westside Rd to 6808N Westside Road), Dunwaters Rd, Fintry Provincial Park, La Palma Loop, Morden Rd, Santiago Loop, Terazona Dr, Verona Loop, Wood Rd, Fairbridge Rd, Gray Rd, Madrid Way, Muir Rd, Shalal Rd, Toledo Dr, 6409- 7355 Westside Rd.

A drone conducted an aerial assessment Saturday morning, and the public is asked to stay off Westside Road and out of the area to ensure access for emergency responders and local residents. Returning residents are asked to access their properties from the south along Westside Road, as the north end of the road remains closed until further notice.

WIth access restored to the majority of Central Okanagan West Electoral properties this week, Central Okanagan Emergency Operations said that support for the wildfire is now moving into the recovery phase.

A dedicated recovery office for returning residents and property owners who experienced significant structural damage has been launched. Information and resources, including the Returning Home Information guide, are available here. Starting Tuesday, residents can email recovery@rdco.com or call 250-469-6111.

