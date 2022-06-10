Solutions being sought to staffing issues at BC Cancer Kelowna

‘Discussions on how we are adapting to these challenges have been taking place at all levels’

BC Cancer has responded to a leaked memo regarding staffing issues at Kelowna General Hospital’s oncology department.

An emailed statement to Capital News states BC Cancer Kelowna and interior partners are experiencing similar challenges around access to health human resources similar to other health care services in B.C. and across Canada.

“Discussions on how we are adapting to these challenges have been taking place at all levels,” the statement said. “This memo is part of ongoing and proactive conversations BC Cancer Kelowna is having with partners on short and long-term solutions to mitigate impact to patient care.”

BC Cancer notes recruitment is underway for new oncology positions funded by the Ministry of Health and the province has continued to invest in cancer care.

“This investment helps bolster our BC Cancer care team in Kelowna and across the province, adding needed capacity now and preparing for the future. Recruitment is now underway for all roles, in a challenging recruitment environment.”

