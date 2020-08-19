The Solomon Creek fire, right, did not grow overnight. The Carmi Creek fire, middle, grew to 60 hectares according to BC Wildfire. (BC Wildfire map)

Solomon Mountain and Carmi Creek wildfires remain out-of-control

The regional district is currently maintaining a 44 property evacuation alert

The Solomon Mountain fire remains out-of-control and is threatening properties near Beaverdell.

BC Wildfire has deployed 20 personnel to the blaze, as well as three helicopters to monitor and drop water. The fire did not grow from its previous size of 17.5 hectares overnight.

“Our current priority is to contain the south and east banks of the fire,” said Southeast Fire Centre information officer Kim Wright.

The BC Wildfire crew is currently being supported by the Beaverdell Fire Department as well as a bulldozer, which is building a fireguard to contain the spread of the flames.

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary issued an evacuation alert on Tuesday for 44 properties that are currently threatened by the fire.

READ MORE: Update: no overnight growth for Solomon Mountain wildfire

Seven kilometres east of Beaverdell, a second fire was discovered on Tuesday (Aug.18) near Carmi Creek. That fire has grown substantially since it’s the discovery and is currently 60 hectares in size.

The Carmi Creek fire is not currently threatening any structures and is also listed as out-of-control.

“We have air tanker support, that is going to be very active today,” said Wright. “They are going to be dropping retardant to work on containing the spread.”

BC Wildfire has another 20 personnel as well as a bulldozer and additional helicopters deployed to fight the Carmi Creek blaze.

“These fires are a high priority for us,” said Wright. “We’re working on them quite heavily.”

Both fires are suspected to have been caused by lightning strikes.

BC Wildfire is also tracking two spot fires on Davis Mountain and East Davis Mountain northeast of Rock Creek.


Brennan.Phillips@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

wildfire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Another wildfire sparks near Dry Lake, north of Princeton
Next story
Metal fence erected along U.S.-Canadian backroad border amid COVID ‘loophole’ meet-ups

Just Posted

Lake Country firefighters help battle South Okanagan wildfire

Team drove up last evening to aid in protecting homes from Mount Christie blaze

Solomon Mountain and Carmi Creek wildfires remain out-of-control

The regional district is currently maintaining a 44 property evacuation alert

Temperature records set across the Okanagan

Kelowna, Summerland and Penticton had their second record-breaking day in a row

Motorcyclist dies in Vernon collision

RCMP investigating morning incident on 27th Street

Grass fire sparked near Vernon-Coldstream

Blaze off Highway 97 in DND grounds quickly contained

B.C. teachers’ union calls for remote learning option, stronger mask mandate

B.C. Teachers’ Federation says class sizes are too large to allow for distancing

RCMP divers find evidence while searching Logan Lake

About 1,000 litres of yellow paint was spilled in the parking lot of Logan Lake Recreation Centre

Pilot dead after helicopter crash at mine in northern B.C., company confirms

Aberdeen Helicopters Ltd. said pilot believed to be killed in the crash

First responders on scene of serious Highway 3 crash near Princeton

First responders are on the scene of a serious car accident on… Continue reading

Wildfire burning across border with Osoyoos grows to 2,400 hectares

The Palmer Lake fire is an estimated 40 hectares in size

Metal fence erected along U.S.-Canadian backroad border amid COVID ‘loophole’ meet-ups

Work on the Lynden fence began Tuesday and continued into Wednesday

Another wildfire sparks near Dry Lake, north of Princeton

This is the second fire in the area this month

West Kelowna Walmart employee planning strike over pandemic pay, wage inequality

‘How do they want to force people to wear masks but they don’t want to pay us hazard pay?’

New B.C. political party ‘further left than the NDP, greener than the Greens’

Skeena and Bulkley Valley EcoSocialist Party organizer Edward Quinlan explains the party’s philosophy

Most Read