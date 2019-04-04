Social media weighs in on Kelowna park’s Ogopogo upcoming extinction

The staple at the City Park Water Park is being removed in place of newer and safer additions

Earlier this week, the City of Kelowna announced that the Ogopogo structure at the downtown water park will soon be no more.

The beloved structure has been at the park for 30 years, and the announced removal of the Ogopogo due to safety concerns was not well received by Kelowna residents, and overall fans of the park’s peaceful sea creature.

The Kelowna Capital News article was shared 47 times on Facebook in just under six hours, and readers comments ranged from heartfelt to disappointed.

#Kelowna Water Park's Ogopogo statue is headed for extinction. This is just a taste of the comments from the @KelownaCapNews article. What are your thoughts on the city's decision? #KelownaNews #Okanagan #GoodbyeOgopogo pic.twitter.com/JqEYzQc044 — Mack Britton (@MackBrittonBC) April 4, 2019

The park’s iconic attraction is being removed to make room for a new water park which will be safer and have more floor resistant measures in place.

The new park is still scheduled to open in time for the upcoming season.

