A new study finds social media has made one in five Canadians lose sleep and become more sedentary. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

A new study finds social media has made one in five Canadians lose sleep and become more sedentary. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Social media has robbed one in five Canadians of sleep

Ninety per cent of Canadians aged 15 to 34 use social media

A new study finds social media has made one in five Canadians lose sleep and become more sedentary, according to a new study by Statistics Canada drawing on the 2018 Canadian Internet Use Survey.

Canadians are among the heaviest users of social media in the world with usage widespread among all age groups. Ninety per cent of Canadians aged 15 to 34, 80 per cent of Canadians aged 15 to 34 and 60 per cent of Canadians aged 50 to 64 used social media in 2018. More than 50 per cent of those aged 15 to 24 use three or more accounts.

The survey studied six outcomes associated with social media use: lost sleep, trouble concentrating on tasks or activities, less physical activity, feeling anxious or depressed, feeling envious of the lives of others, and feeling frustrated or angry.

Looking at all social media users aged 15 to 64, around one-fifth said they had lost sleep (19 per cent), exercised less (22 per cent), or had trouble concentrating on tasks or activities (18 per cent) as a result of their social media use during the last 12 months. Around one in eight users (12 to 14 per cent) reported feeling anxious or depressed, frustrated or angry, or envious of the lives of others.

Correlating specific age groups with specific outcomes, respondents aged 15 to 14 appear especially prone to losing sleep and struggling to concentrate with almost half of all social media users aged 15 to 19 reporting loss of sleep related to social media use.

RELATED: B.C. school district blocks access to social media in the classroom

“Whether this reflects a lack of self-regulation, the amount of sleep needed by adolescents, or other factors, cannot be assessed given the information available from the (survey),” the study reads. “Still, the prevalence of these two outcomes – particularly among adolescents – is consistent with the literature.”

The literature also finds social media use has a stronger correlation with low psychological well-being among adolescent females than males with one study finding that depressive symptoms were stronger for 14-year-old girls using social media than boys, reflecting in part gender differences in other risk factors such as disrupted sleep, low self-esteem, poor body image, and online harassment.

Looking at other age groups, individuals under the age of 30 reported higher cases of anxiety or depression than individuals aged 35 to 49. Reports of feeling envious of the lives of others were also more prevalent among those under 35.

“One implication is that negative outcomes attributed to social media use are not limited to those experienced by adolescents, but are also evident among individuals in their twenties and early thirties,” it reads.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 exposure at Chute Lake Elementary
Next story
NACI doubles down on 4-month gap, says 75% of Canadians could get COVID jab by mid-June

Just Posted

Vernon Jubilee Hospital. (File photo)
One death linked to Vernon hospital outbreak

13 test positive for virus in Vernon Jubilee Hospital Level 3 outbreak: IH

The RCMP Air Services unit was dispatched to track a stolen vehicle from Vernon April 5, 2021. (BC RCMP image)
Helicopter, cellphone used to track stolen Vernon vehicle: RCMP

32-year-old arrested; faces potential criminal charges after ‘crime of opportunity’

Shuswap Lodge residents received some hand-drawn portraits and biographies from students at Vernon Christian School, after pairing up with the little buddies via Zoom and getting to know each other. (VCS photo)
Vernon students pencil in time for Salmon Arm seniors

Kids buddy up with retirement home residents over Zoom

SilverStar Mountain Resort has closed its winter season. The Star hopes to open for its summer season June 25. (Kerry Hutter photo)
Vernon ski resort shuts down for season

SilverStar Mountain Resort hoping summer season equally as successful as winter

Elizabeth Gaynor moved to Heaton Place in Armstrong last year. (Contributed)
Armstrong resident defies adversity with resilience and determination

Elizabeth Gaynor is a resident of Heaton Place Retirement Community

A basket of needles containing Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine waits to be administered to patients at a COVID-19 clinic in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count up to 1,068 on Tuesday

207 new variant cases, up to 328 people in hospital

A new study finds social media has made one in five Canadians lose sleep and become more sedentary. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Social media has robbed one in five Canadians of sleep

Ninety per cent of Canadians aged 15 to 34 use social media

Direct-support staff who support individuals with developmental disabilities – including many involved with Semiahmoo House Society in South Surrey – should be prioritized for the COVID-19 vaccine, says the head of UNITI. (File photo)
Support workers for those with disabilities left behind in B.C. vaccine-rollout ‘oversight’

UNITI CEO Doug Tennant says misunderstanding is putting vulnerable people at greater risk

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

According to a new study, 71 per cent of Canadians carers – those looking after a family member or friend with a disability, illness or frailty – are battling unprecedented fatigue. (Black Press Media files)
Unpaid caregivers in Canada feeling more burned out than ever: New report

70% of caregivers reported added mental and physical fatigue as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Riley Conner poses with his new bike near Okanagan Lake on April 6. (Aaron Hemens - Capital News)
Paying it forward: Good Samaritan replaces Kelowna cyclist’s stolen bike

‘This was something good that came out of something bad’

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
Man arrested after car theft in Vernon

According to RCMP, the owner of the vehicle left their vehicle unattended after making a brief stop at a business

Wild ARC and the BC SPCA highlighted ways we can keep baby birds safe this spring, as nesting season is in full effect from March to July. (Photo from the Wild ARC Facebook Page)
B.C. wildlife groups hatch tips on keeping baby birds safe this spring

Your guide on what to look for when you encounter a stray baby bird

Most Read