Caitlin Bradley has been identified by Kelowna RCMP as the woman who was discovered Sunday afternoon on Gyro Beach.

Social media flooded with love for woman found dead on Kelowna beach

“We lost a sister. Because that is what we are it is a sisterhood and I can’t help but feel anything but sadness.”

An out-pour of love and support has been flooding social media after Mounties identified Caitlin Midori Bradley as the woman who was found floating face down in the waters off Gyro Beach on Sunday afternoon.

Mounties identified Bradley, who according to her social media account was most recently employed as a dancer at a local bar, in an effort to determine her actions prior to her death and advance their ongoing investigation.

The 29-year-old is a resident of Surrey, though friends say she’d called Kelowna home for awhile.

“To my dearest and most stubborn angel, you made the work weeks so much better because we would just talk and laugh till we cried. You were a friend that always answered when I needed to talk- unless you were sleeping. You loved your sleep. You slept more then anyone I’ve ever seen in my life. You were also a major bed hog and you snored. You use to do this thing where you would put your hand on your hip and stick it out when you had something to tell me and it always made me smile. It was your signature move,” wrote Lauren, a friend of Bradley’s on Instagram.

“All these quirks are what made you, you- so special. You had the most gorgeous eyes, and your laugh always made me laugh, especially when you did your snorting laugh. Our road trips, adventures, boat days, drunk nights, hour long phone calls, the laughs, the disagreements, and tears we have shared over the years I will hold in my heart forever. Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us everyday I will love you forever CB.”

A woman who goes by miss January James on Instagram wrote, “We lost a sister. Because that is what we are it is a sisterhood and I can’t help but feel anything but sadness. To any of my dancer sisters who are hurting I send you so much love and strength. Rest easy beautiful.”

READ MORE: Mounties identify woman found dead on Kelowna beach

READ MORE: BODY FOUND AT GYRO BEACH

“Rest In Paradise Caitlin…Thank you for everything…I wish I had answered your last text,” said rapper ‘Lil Windex’ on an Instagram post.

“No words right now. Just can’t believe your gone. ‘Til we meet again my friend,” said Les Darroux on another post.

Emergency personnel and investigators cleared out from Kelowna’s Gyro Beach late Monday, and the area was once again re-opened to the general public.

It was just a day earlier when RCMP and emergency medical crews rushed to Gyro Beach after they received a report of a person, floating face down in the waters of Okanagan Lake just off the shore.

RCMP and the BC Coroners Service continue to investigate the circumstances which surround Caitlin Bradley’s death, as police work to establish a time line.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Singh says childhood abuse steeled him for scrutiny and stress of politics
Next story
VIDEO: Fish farming company launches $30-million vessel to treat salmon for sea lice in B.C. waters

Just Posted

Social media flooded with love for woman found dead on Kelowna beach

“We lost a sister. Because that is what we are it is a sisterhood and I can’t help but feel anything but sadness.”

District of Peachland reviews cannabis regulations in Okanagan

Staff intend to build bylaws by tailoring regulations in neighbouring communities

Rollover on Dillworth Drive

A car accident has resulted in one car rolling onto its side

Okanagan short story contest winners to be announced at Milkcrate Records

The public reading is free and open to the public

Duck rescue: Kelowna men save ducklings from storm drain

Local retirees saved some local ducks from certain death.

An unconventional marriage: What’s age got to do with it?

An Armstrong couple that has 45-year age gap began turning heads after being featured on show Extreme Love.

Pug life: B.C. town boasts waggish list of dog names

Freedom-of-information request lists most ‘pupular’ dog names registered in White Rock

Organ donation push on as Okanagan officer fights for life

Those interested in becoming an donor should visit taketwominutes.ca to sign up

VIDEO: Fish farming company launches $30-million vessel to treat salmon for sea lice in B.C. waters

Freshwater treatment an improvement but fish farms should be removed from sea, says conservationist

Singh says childhood abuse steeled him for scrutiny and stress of politics

He recounts the assaults for the first time in his book Love & Courage

Despite five extra weeks’ parental leave in Canada, dads still face stigma: survey

One reason people said dads don’t need leave is because they can just bond with their kids at weekend

Vintage bottles, magic cards, a 1969 Playboy: Quirky items found in historic B.C. buildings

Crews set aside some of the funkier pieces emerging from the construction rubble

PHOTOS: Inside the ‘shoe house’ in Northern B.C.

A rare look inside the famous Kitseguecla Lake Road shoe house, with a tour led by owner Toby Walsh

Thieves steal five of Seven Dwarves ornaments honouring B.C. couple’s late son

For the second time in a year, several garden ornaments stolen from Cloverdale family’s front garden

Most Read