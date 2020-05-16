Social distancing – Princeton B.C. style

Morning coffee club takes the party outside and continues to support favorite cafe

A group of Princeton and area residents are refusing to give up their regular morning coffee meetings just because of COVID-19.

You can see them every day, gathering at safe distances on the grass boulevard alongside Highway 3, in front of Princeton Plaza.

Wayne Miller, who travels from Osprey Lake to meet up with his friends, said the group was used to meeting at the plaza’s Cool Beanz Coffee House.

When the shop shuttered its table service in March, they decided to move the party outside.

Not only does it allow for some needed face-to-face socializing, it helps to support their favourite coffee shop, which is still offering take-out.

“They are great folks and they have the best coffee,” said Miller.

“So we sit out here in our lawn chairs and enjoy the sunshine and help their business.”

Related: B.C. couple celebrates 61st anniversary through seniors’ home window

Up to 10 people each day take part in the gathering.

Miller said the only negative experience the friends have dealt with was one woman who took their picture and complained to RCMP their gathering breached provincial health directives.

Police responded the group was doing nothing wrong, as the participants are maintaining proper physical distancing, Miller reported.

Related: COVID-19: Social media use goes up as country stays indoors

