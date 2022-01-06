Anita Reles captured this picture of Highway 97 heading to Penticton at 7 a.m. (Facebook)

Anita Reles captured this picture of Highway 97 heading to Penticton at 7 a.m. (Facebook)

Snowy, icy but doable commute on Highway 97

Reports of some black ice with snow expected all day

Drivers are reporting that the snowy morning commute on Highway 97 is not bad.

The highway between Summerland and Penticton is plowed but does have black ice in spots.

The temperature outside is -11 C.

Anita Reles commutes from Summerland to Penticton five days a week and every morning she provides a road conditions report to most Facebook groups.

This morning at 7 a.m. she reported that the highway was plowed, not sanded and quite icy.

“Drove approximately between 75 to 85 km/h, but of course some idiots passed me doing 100-plus,” she wrote.

Others commuting this morning said those drivers who pass splash up snow, blinding drivers in the right lane.

Other commuters from West Kelowna are reporting much better conditions on Highway 97 this snow storm.

Roads in Penticton are getting pretty good reviews on social media. Most said the roads are plowed. Others saying they are not good to drive on and very slippery.

At least seven to 10 centimetres of snow fell over night in the region and it is expected to keep snowing all day.

But temperatures are expected to warm tomorrow to -1 C.

READ MORE: Snow storm blankets Okanagan

READ MORE: RCMP see at least 10 drivers slide off Hughway 1

DrivingSnow

Previous story
Building spotted floating down Fraser past Maple Ridge
Next story
COVID-19 test demands lead to threats against B.C. health staff

Just Posted

The North Okanagan Knights traded Jesse Lee and the rights to Owen Spannier to the Sicamous Eagles in exchange for forward Paison Butler Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (KIJHL photo)
North Okanagan Knights acquire forward in trade with Sicamous Eagles

Chris and Andrea Chalmers were among approximately 20 brave people who dared to take a dip in Okanagan Lake at Pebble Beach in Lake Country Jan. 1, 2022. (Charlee Chalmers photo)
Water ‘warmer than outside’ for Lake Country Polar Bear Dip

Kyla Inaba of Predator Ridge Resort has been named to the PGA of B.C.’s Top 100 Golf Professionals of 2021 list. (PGA of BC photo)
Okanagan-Shuswap golf pros crack PGA of BC top 100 of 2021 list

Snowfall warning continues across the region. (Jen Zielinski/ Black Press Media)
More snow on the way for Okanagan-Shuswap