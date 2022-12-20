Snowstorm prompts temporary parking ban for parts of Kelowna

Residents parked on the street have 24 hours to find alternative parking before enforcement begins.

No parking is permitted on several snow routes across Kelowna. (Black Press file photo)

A temporary parking ban is in effect for snow routes in parts of the city.

No parking is permitted on snow routes located in Academy Way, Black Mountain, Clifton/Magic Estates/Wilden, Dilworth Mountain, Kirschner Mountain, McKinley Beach, and areas in the South Mission, including The Ponds.

Residents parked on the street will have 24 hours to find alternative off-street parking before enforcement begins.

“Residents are asked to be patient as crews will be focusing on clearing roadways and laying sand on priority one and two routes before attending to local roads in neighbourhoods,” said Roadways Operations Manager Andrew Schwerdtfeger. “Residents not living on a snow route are still encouraged to move their vehicles off the road to help plows clear the snow from curb to curb safely and quickly.”

The City clears snow and de-ices municipal roads based on their priority status. Highway 97 (Harvey Avenue) and Highway 33 are maintained by the provincial government. A road priority map can be found on the City of Kelowna website.

Residents and business owners are reminded that they are responsible for clearing the snow off sidewalks adjacent to their property.

The Fire Department is also asking residents to clear snow away from fire hydrants in front of their property.

