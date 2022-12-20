Snowstorm cancels more flights at Kelowna Airport

Several other flights have been delayed

More than two dozen flights have been cancelled at Kelowna International Airport (YLW) because of the snowstorm walloping the province.

That includes arrivals and departures. Several other flights are delayed.

Much of the flight disruption is due to all incoming flights at Vancouver International Airport (YVR) being cancelled as well.

“Our team is working hard to get passengers on their way,” said Sam Samaddar, airport director. “We know these delays can be frustrating, especially during the holiday season, and we thank travellers for their patience.”

As with any adverse weather situation, travellers are reminded to check in with their airline for the most up-to-date flight information before coming to the airport. Guests picking up passengers from YLW can monitor flight times on the City of Kelowna website.

BC Ferries has also cancelled several sailings because of the weather.

Parts of southern Vancouver Island are under about 25 centimetres and Vancouver saw up to 15 centimetres.

