Weather causes delays at YLW. (Facebook)

Weather causes delays at YLW. (Facebook)

Snowstorm cancels more flights at Kelowna Airport

Several other flights have been delayed

More than two dozen flights have been cancelled at Kelowna International Airport (YLW) because of the snowstorm walloping the province.

That includes arrivals and departures. Several other flights are delayed.

Much of the flight disruption is due to all incoming flights at Vancouver International Airport (YVR) being cancelled as well.

“Our team is working hard to get passengers on their way,” said Sam Samaddar, airport director. “We know these delays can be frustrating, especially during the holiday season, and we thank travellers for their patience.”

As with any adverse weather situation, travellers are reminded to check in with their airline for the most up-to-date flight information before coming to the airport. Guests picking up passengers from YLW can monitor flight times on the City of Kelowna website.

BC Ferries has also cancelled several sailings because of the weather.

Parts of southern Vancouver Island are under about 25 centimetres and Vancouver saw up to 15 centimetres.

READ MORE: Snowfall warnings and travel advisories in effect for Coquihalla Highway and Okanagan Connector

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AirportKelownasnowstorm

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Snowstorm cancels more flights at Kelowna Airport

Just Posted

The Kelowna RCMP are launching their ‘coffee with a cop’ program is engage with the community for three consecutive Thursdays in January. (Kelowna RCMP/Contributed)
Kelowna RCMP launching ‘coffee with a cop’ program to engage with community

A small fire sent one person to hospital at Kelowna’s tent city on Monday night, Dec. 19. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
One sent to hospital following small fire at Kelowna’s tent city

No parking is permitted on several snow routes across Kelowna. (Black Press file photo)
Snowstorm prompts temporary parking ban for parts of Kelowna

Weather causes delays at YLW. (Facebook)
Snowstorm cancels more flights at Kelowna Airport

Pop-up banner image