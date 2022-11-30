A snow plow went off Silver Star Road early Wednesday, Nov. 30. (Linda Martin photo)

A snow plow went off Silver Star Road early Wednesday, Nov. 30. (Linda Martin photo)

Snowplow ditched up Vernon’s Silver Star Road

Plenty of pow puts vehicle off road, causing some delays

Plenty of pow was great news for skiers this morning, not so much for motorists.

Even the big trucks tasked with clearing snow had some troubles Wednesday, Nov. 30.

A snowplow cleaning Silver Star Road ended up in the ditch early this morning.

The truck in the ditch, plus high winds and heavy snowfall forced Sovereign Lake Nordic Club to delay races.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CllthXuJdZM/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Meanwhile SilverStar Mountain Resort reports 23 centimetres overnight.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CllyxX1JU9Y/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

