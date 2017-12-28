Snowfall warnings issued around B.C.

Much of the B.C. Interior is being cautioned against travel on Thursday due to significant snowfall

A snowfall warning is in effect for the Central and North Okanagan on Thursday.

Environment Canada is calling for up to 15 centimetres of snow during the day for much of the Interior — which should ease off by the night.

In the South Okanagan, a special weather statement has been issued as up to 10 cm of snow is anticipated to fall. Those living in the Southwest Interior, Western Kootenay regions, North Thompson, and 100 Mile House can also except snow accumulating up to 10 cm.

For those headed out onto Interior Highways be prepared for winter conditions —between 10 and 15 cm of snow is forecast for the Connector. On the Coquihalla and Highway 3, Environment Canada is calling for up to 30 cm of snow and freezing rain near Hope.

#bcstorm 4:22a SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT ISSUED by Environment Canada https://t.co/BOIlApLIej — BC Blizzard Watch (@BC_Blizzard) December 28, 2017

The heaviest snowfall is expected to occur through today and begin to ease off overnight as the frontal system passes through.

Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

RELATED: Special weather statement for B.C. Interior

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Fraser Valley as a Pacific frontal system moves through the region. A warmer air aloft has spread across the region this morning while brisk northeast winds cause cool air to maintain at the surface, providing treacherous road conditions for drivers.

Travellers are advised that roads may become hazardous due to icy conditions and to exercise due caution.

For the Fraser Valley, additional snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm are possible before the snow transitions to freezing rain later today.

A significant layer of ice is possible through Friday over portions of the Fraser Valley.

Send your weather photos to Black Press, by clicking on the Contact button at the top of the Home Page.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.