Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla Highway

Up to 25 cm of snow is expected to fall in the region by Thursday

Snowfall is expected to intensify along the Coquihalla Highway during Thursday night (Photo courtesy of Drive BC)

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt.

Up to 25 centimetres of snow is expected to fall between Wednesday night and Thursday night as a Pacific weather system rolls into the region.

READ MORE: Snowfall, winter storm warnings plague B.C. highways

Environment Canada said snowfall will intensify overnight and ease up throughout the day on Thursday.

With the colder temperatures, snow levels will remain near the valley bottom except for Hope where rain is expected.

Snowfall is also expected in the Kelowna area on Wednesday night, with accumulations of up to four cm anticipated by Thursday.

For more up-to-date information on road conditions in the province, you can visit Drive BC’s website.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trans-Canada now open east of Golden

Just Posted

Lake Country firefighters donate to local charities

The Lake Country Fire Department 2019 Spring Training Organizing Committee donated to local organizations that provide a diverse range of services in the community

Kelowna man who assaulted and threatened two women sentenced

Russell McDermid was sentenced to 22 months in prison followed by three years of probation

Traffic moving again on William R. Bennett Bridge

Traffic was reduced to one lane this morning after a tree fell on Harvey Avenue

Thousands raised by Lake Country Scenic Sip Trail for food bank

In addition to the 3k, the community donated over a thousand pounds of non-perishable foods

Temporary wet housing facility opening in downtown Kelowna

Temporary shelter will be operated by volunteer group Welcome Inn in partnership with BC Housing

‘A loud sonic boom’: Gabriola Island residents recount fatal plane crash

Area where the plane went down is primarily a residential neighbourhood, RCMP say

Summerland Steam earn one win, one loss in Junior B hockey action

Team is now in third place in its division

Summerland utility rates to increase

Water rates to rise by five per cent, sewer by 3.5 per cent and electrical by 4.4 per cent

Penticton RCMP warn of new ‘porting’ scam that puts internet banking, online accounts at risk

Two-factor verification has been the go-to way to keep online accounts secure

Thunberg ‘a bit surprised’ to be Time ‘Person of the Year’

‘I could never have imagined anything like that happening,’ she said in a phone interview

B.C. patients wait 41% longer than national average to see a walk-in doctor: Medimap

The longest wait time was found in Sidney, B.C., where patients waited an average of 180 minutes

Toronto Raptors, Don Cherry top the list of Canadians’ Google searches in 2019

‘Champions’ was the theme of the last year, Google said

Morning start: Did you know there is a Scottish tartan designed for Mars exploration?

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Trans-Canada now open east of Golden

The highway was closed overnight

Most Read