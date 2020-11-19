Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla

Between 15 and 25 cm of snow is expected to fall overnight

Environment Canada is forecasting between 15 and 25 cm of snow for the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt, overnight.

A moist and unstable airmass will bring flurries to the mountain pass Thursday night and into Friday morning.

Motorists are warned that rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced due to the heavy snow.

A possible 25 cm of snow could fall at the Coquihalla summit by Friday evening.

Check DriveBC.ca before you hit the road.

