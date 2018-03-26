Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla

Environment Canada anticipates up to 25 cm of snow could fall on Highway 5

Winter isn’t over yet.

Environment Canada is issuing a snowfall warning for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt, Monday.

Up to 25 centimetres of the white stuff could fall on Highway 5.

The snowfall warning comes after Environment Canada forecast a Pacific frontal system moving across the Interior.

Snow will be heaviest over Pine Pass in Northern B.C. and the Coquihalla Summit.

Environment Canada is anticipating the snow will taper off Tuesday morning.

Over the last three days, Environment Canada has been issuing snowfall warnings to drivers, travelling along mountain passes, due to a strong cold front moving across the province.

