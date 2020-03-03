Snowfall warning in effect for the Coquihalla Highway

Heavy snowfall is expected from Hope to Merritt

A snowfall warning is in effect for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt.

A total amount of 10-20 centimeters is expected, according to Environment Canada.

“A strong Pacific cold front will bring heavy snow to the route tonight,” said the national weather agency in a statement.

“The snow will develop near the summit late this afternoon and then the snow level lowers to near 400 metres tonight as the front crosses the region. Total snowfall accumulations of up to 20 cm are expected by Wednesday morning.”

Travelers should prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Take frequent breaks and avoid strain when clearing snow.

Currently in Kelowna it is 10 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. Tonight, expect a few clouds with increasing cloudiness after midnight. There is a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries overnight.

Here is a look at Kelowna’s forecast for the next few days:

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
