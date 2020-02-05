The warning was put into effect at 6:21 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5. (Contributed)

Snowfall warning in effect for Okanagan and Similkameen

The South Okanagan is expected to receive 10 to 15 cm today

A snowfall warning is in effect for the Okanagan Valley and the Similkameen.

According to Environment Canada, up to 15 centimeters of snow is expected to fall across the region today.

Large amounts of snow are expected to fall from Keremeos to Princeton and is expected to continue through the morning before slowing down in the afternoon.

Princeton is also at risk of receiving freezing rain this morning.

Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass could see up to 30 cm of snow as a Pacific warm front moves into the BC interior leading to a prolonged period of snow for the highway.

The periods of snow today will intensify this evening and will continue into Thursday.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions as rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult in some locations.

Continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

READ MORE: Winter weather wreaking havoc on Old Vernon Road

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Chartered flight evacuating Canadians stranded in Wuhan delayed
Next story
Pelosi shreds Trump’s speech, right there on the podium

Just Posted

Valentine’s Day is nearly here, are you ready?

Here are some ideas for gifts and plans for this year.

Kelowna raises $3,415 in support of YMCA at Rockets puck toss

All the proceeds go directly towards funding Y programs and memberships for low-income children and families

Snowfall warning in effect for Okanagan and Similkameen

The South Okanagan is expected to receive 10 to 15 cm today

33-storey waterfront hotel in Kelowna gets second chance

Council granted another development permit to WestCorp after the first one neared expiration

VIDEO: Climate protesters stage peaceful protest during Kelowna council meeting

‘Tell the truth, declare a climate emergency now!” read the signs of the protesters

Chartered flight evacuating Canadians stranded in Wuhan delayed

Ottawa has said more than 300 Canadians have asked for help to leave Wuhan

Japan quarantines cruise ship, with 251 Canadians aboard, as toll of new virus grows

The ships are caught up in a global health emergency that seems to worsen by the day

Report highlights need for more publicly funded assisted living units for B.C. seniors

Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives is calling on province to boost assisted living units in B.C.

Morning Start: Why does oil in water produce all the colours of the rainbow?

Your morning start for Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020

Trans-Canada Highway closed in both directions east of Salmon Arm

No estimated opening time, next update from Drive BC just after midnight Feb. 5.

B.C. First Nations disappointed while industry welcomes Trans Mountain ruling

Lawsuit included Tsleil-Waututh Nation, Squamish Nation, Coldwater Indian Band and a coalition of small First Nations

Vernon school district responds to coronavirus fears

Misinformation circulating on social media prompts reminder

Taxi companies ask B.C. court to stay ride-hailing approval pending judicial review

Lawyer says passenger transportation board didn’t adequately consider economic impact for cab drivers

Highway 1 closed near Sicamous due to vehicle incident

DriveBC does not give an estimation for reopening

Most Read