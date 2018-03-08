Snowfall warning in effect for Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass

It’s back to winter conditions

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Highway 3, from the Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

“A Pacific low pressure system is spreading snow to Highway 3 – Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass this morning,” reads the warning from Environment Canada.

“Periods of light snow today will become heavy at times tonight as the low crosses the area. Total snow accumulations of 20 to 30 centimetres can be expected before the snow tapers off to a few flurries Friday morning.”

They go on to advise postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

ShiftIntoWinter.ca reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

Previous story
Two towers proposed for Kelowna site
Next story
Cross-country skier McKeever to be Canada’s flag bearer

Just Posted

JoAnna’s House project gaining steam

Home away from home for out of town families at Kelowna General Hospital finds contractor

Spall crash closes road

Collision north of Vernon not affecting Highway 97 traffic

From sunshine to wet snow

Residents in the Okanagan and Shuswap woke up to falling snow, Thursday morning

Search for Ryan Shtuka goes on

Salmon Arm woman and her dog volunteer at Sun Peaks Resort

Phone scam reported from West Kelowna

The city is warning its customers of a scam involving water utilities

Morning brief: March 8

Headlines from around the Okanagan and Shuswap

Canmore Paralympic athlete to lead Canadian team in opening ceremony

The 13-time medalist heading to his fifth Paralympics will be the flag bearer in opening ceremonies

Sagmoen trial date set for December

Sagmoen, whose charges are split into three separate matters, will appear in court next Oct. 22-23

VIDEO: Jaspal Atwal issues statement about India scandal

Convicted criminal’s invitation to Trudeau reception in India created fiasco for federal Liberals

BCHL Today: Victoria Grizzlies stay alive with Bulldog win

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Police ask for help finding fraud suspect

Suspect obtained funds at banks in Salmon Arm and Kelowna

Vegas shooting survivor from B.C. has work truck stolen from outside home

Kevin Sears’ cube van, with Plumbtec Mechanical Inc. lettering, went missing Thursday morning

Ruling on polygamist leader charter challenge expected Friday

Winston Blackmore to learn fate of his polygamy prosecution in Cranbrook Supreme Court.

B.C. town moves to protect municipal staff from bullies

“We are a public body and we are here to serve, but we are not punching bags.”

Most Read