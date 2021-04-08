Environment Canada is forecasting up to 20 centimetres of snow on the Coquihalla Highway Friday, April 9, 2021. (File photo)

Snowfall warning in effect for Coquihalla Highway

Environment Canada is forecasting up to 20 cm of snow to fall on the Coquihalla Friday

Winter isn’t over yet, at least on B.C.’s Interior mountain passes.

Environment Canada has issued a new snowfall warning for the Coquihalla Highway, with snow expected to begin falling Friday morning due an active frontal system sliding down the coast.

Fifteen to 20 centimetres of snow are forecasted to fall on the highway throughout the day.

“With an ideal southwesterly flow, ample moisture and relatively low snow levels, the Coquihalla Summit is expected to get snow, heavy at times, starting mid Friday morning and continuing into Friday night,” reads Environment Canada’s warning.

Snow is expected to fall elsewhere in the Okanagan Friday as well. The Okanagan Connector is expected to get between two to four centimetres while the Hope-to-Princeton Highway could see between five and 10 centimetres.

Check drivebc.ca for up to date road conditions.

Snow

