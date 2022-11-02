Snowfall warning for Coquihalla, Connector and Hwy 3

Environment Canada is forecasting between 15 and 20 cm of snow

Environment Canada is issuing a snowfall warning for several Interior B.C. highways beginning Thursday afternoon (Nov. 3).

The Coquihalla, Connector and Highway 3 are expected to receive between 15 and 20 cm of snow.

An atmospheric river will bring heavy snow to the high-elevation mountain passes starting Thursday. Drivers can expect poor visibility and gusty southwesterly winds.

By Friday afternoon, freezing levels will rise above 2,000 metres changing snow to rain. Environment Canada is forecasting the precipitation to ease by Friday evening.

Drivers are urged to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult.

