Snowfall alert issued for Trans-Canada Highway

Environment Canada issued the alert from Eagles Pass to Rogers Pass.

Webcam of Rogers Pass from DriveBC.ca. (DriveBC photo)

Webcam of Rogers Pass from DriveBC.ca. (DriveBC photo)

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Trans-Canada Highway, from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

Approximately 20 – 25 cm of snow is expected by Tuesday morning as a frontal system over the south coast moves through the BC Interior.

Travellers are encouraged to stay vigilant and to adjust your driving to the road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Drive BC reports that road conditions east of Rogers pass are slushy with slippery sections, between Revelstoke and Golden.

Drive BC also reports compact snow and limited visibility in the Revelstoke area.

Environment Canada reminds drivers that weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Alerts can be monitored on the Environment Canada website. Sever weather can be reported by emailing BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

READ MORE: Motorists warned about snowfall on Coquihalla Highway

Claire Palmer
Editor for the Golden Star
Email me at claire.palmer@thegoldenstar.net
Follow me on Twitter

TransCanada

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP search for missing Alberta man who may be in Penticton
Next story
Elderly woman left ‘clinging to life’ in Vancouver after attack by men dressed as police

Just Posted

One hundred citations were issued after Vernon North Okanagan RCMP teamed up with BC RCMP Traffic over three days. (File)
100 tickets in 3 hours: Vernon RCMP

RCMP remind motorists to obey posted speed limit

Geese swim in Okanagan Lake at Kin Beach Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
Petitions launched against Vernon goose cull

Petition organizers say cull an unethical overreaction to goose problem

Kelowna Fire Department. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News file)
Two fires on same Kelowna street deemed suspicious

Crews were called out to two fires, a shed and a car, within minutes on Sunday night

(Pixabay)
COVID-19 exposure at Westside Learning Centre

The school district made the annoucement on Sunday

Lavington’s newest child care facility opened its doors Feb. 1, 2021. (Stock image metrocreatve)
Daycare opens in Lavington

Maven Lane opens doors to serve North Okanagan families

Crosses are displayed in memory of residents who died from COVID-19 at the Camilla Care Community facility in Mississauga, Ont., on Nov. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Grandparents, researchers, friends: 20,000 people in Canada have died of COVID-19

It’s been just over a year since Canada recorded its first case of the virus

A plane is seen through the window on the tarmac of Vancouver International Airport as the waiting room is empty Tuesday, June 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
New travel rules leave flight options on U.S. airlines for Canadian sun seekers

Only Canadian airlines have suspended their flights down south

courts
‘He grabbed my neck hard’: boy testifies in Penticton assault trial

Brian Lamb’s trial accused of assaulting two children began in Penticton court

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

RCMP released this photo on Jan. 27, 2021 of Terrance Jones, 40. He turned himself in on Jan. 30. (Kamloops RCMP photo)
Shuswap man wanted for attempted murder turns himself in after second warrant issued

Kamloops RCMP report that Terrance Allan Jones from Sicamous came to detachment Jan. 30

Temporary shelter at North Surrey Recreation Centre is one of the shelter locations that has dealt with COVID-19 outbreaks. (Surrey Now-Leader)
Rapid tests deployed for B.C. homeless shelter outbreaks

‘Every possible use’ for COVID-19 in care homes too

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Cody Banman was last seen in Wetaskiwin, Alberta Jan. 20, 2021. (RCMP photo)
RCMP search for missing Alberta man who may be in Penticton

Cody Banman was last seen Jan. 20 in Wetaskiwin, AB

Webcam of Rogers Pass from DriveBC.ca. (DriveBC photo)
Snowfall alert issued for Trans-Canada Highway

Environment Canada issued the alert from Eagles Pass to Rogers Pass.

Most Read